Beacon Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $783,242.06 and $11,521.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beacon has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00017480 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000158 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

