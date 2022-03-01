Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Down 7% After Analyst Downgrade

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) shares were down 7% during trading on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $159.00 to $152.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Beam Therapeutics traded as low as $72.67 and last traded at $72.84. Approximately 17,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,029,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.35.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BEAM. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,945,000 after acquiring an additional 102,104 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

