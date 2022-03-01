Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Down 7% After Analyst Downgrade

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) shares were down 7% during trading on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $159.00 to $152.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Beam Therapeutics traded as low as $72.67 and last traded at $72.84. Approximately 17,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,029,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.35.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on BEAM. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.
In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.41.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
