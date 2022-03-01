Beazley (LON:BEZ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $427.94

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 427.94 ($5.74) and traded as high as GBX 461.40 ($6.19). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 450.60 ($6.05), with a volume of 3,052,807 shares traded.

BEZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.18) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 531 ($7.12) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.25) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.15) to GBX 495 ($6.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 484.56 ($6.50).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 478.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 427.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%.

In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.48), for a total transaction of £31,911.81 ($42,817.40).

About Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

