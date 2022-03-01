Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. 125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16.
Bechtle AG engages in the provision of information technology services. It operates through the IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-commerce segments. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers strategy consulting services, as well as sale of hardware, software, and application solutions.
