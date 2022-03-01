Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

BDX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.39. The company had a trading volume of 970,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,755. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after acquiring an additional 828,789 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after acquiring an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,415,888,000 after acquiring an additional 652,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

