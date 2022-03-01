Belt Finance Price Tops $1.64 on Major Exchanges (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00003715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.67 million and $423,008.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00042159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,908.49 or 0.06585373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,065.28 or 0.99772097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00046966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

