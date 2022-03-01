Benchmark Begins Coverage on Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA)

Investment analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Magnum Opus Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,368. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,946,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 413,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 113,034 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 407,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 178,070 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 1,136.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 275,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,914,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

