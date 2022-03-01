Benchmark Cuts Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $30.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.99% from the stock’s current price.

GTBIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. cut their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.31.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.52. 642,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,224. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $37.37.

About Green Thumb Industries (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

