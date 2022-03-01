Benchmark Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,387.00 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00003275 BTC on major exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $693,975.88 and approximately $3,387.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00034475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00103965 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 2,014,423 coins and its circulating supply is 476,065 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

