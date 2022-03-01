Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.15)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $59-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.50 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. 97,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.57. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

