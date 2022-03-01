Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.15)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $59-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.50 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. 97,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.57. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.
About Benefitfocus (Get Rating)
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.
