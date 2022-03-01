Berenberg Bank Boosts Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Price Target to €18.00

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €16.00 ($17.98) to €18.00 ($20.22) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BTEAF remained flat at $$16.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. Bénéteau has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50.
About Bénéteau (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bénéteau (BTEAF)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.