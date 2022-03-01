Berenberg Bank Boosts Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Price Target to €18.00

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €16.00 ($17.98) to €18.00 ($20.22) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEAF remained flat at $$16.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. Bénéteau has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50.

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

