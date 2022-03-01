Berenberg Bank Cuts Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Price Target to €36.00

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €45.00 ($50.56) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corbion from €43.00 ($48.31) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Corbion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of CSNVY remained flat at $$41.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. Corbion has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

Corbion NV engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of ingredients for food and biochemicals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Biochemicals. The Food segment provides biobased ingredients for the food industry. The Biochemicals segment produces chemicals derived from organic acids through the fermentation of carbohydrates, and lactic acid based solutions.

