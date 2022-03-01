Berenberg Bank Cuts Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Price Target to SEK 150

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from SEK 162.50 to SEK 150 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

THQQF has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a SEK 135 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 85.50 to SEK 81.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

OTCMKTS:THQQF opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60. Embracer Group AB has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $35.54.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

