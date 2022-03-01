Berenberg Bank Lowers Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Price Target to SEK 64

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STLFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a SEK 51 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of STLFF opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Stillfront Group AB has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.