Berenberg Bank Raises Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Price Target to GBX 740

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($9.53) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.86) to GBX 650 ($8.72) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $695.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.81. 42,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,494. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

