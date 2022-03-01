Berenberg Bank Trims BP (NYSE:BP) Target Price to GBX 450

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 475 ($6.37) to GBX 450 ($6.04) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.58.

BP stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.41. 1,718,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,004,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BP will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in BP by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of BP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of BP by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

