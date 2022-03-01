Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen Sells 2,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $217,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AKAM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.83. 1,490,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.75. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

