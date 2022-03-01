Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen Sells 2,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,303. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $120.68. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,614,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,141 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 36,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 475.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,343 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

