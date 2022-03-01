Berry Data (BRY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $138,583.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $689,642.73 and $138,583.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042941 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.51 or 0.06702790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,830.15 or 0.99943148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00044488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002782 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.