BEST (BEST) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BEST opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. BEST has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $271.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BEST in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BEST by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 105,296 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BEST by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 108,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

