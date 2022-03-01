Beyond Finance Market Cap Reaches $14.09 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00042401 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.53 or 0.06642599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,985.55 or 0.99871964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00044131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00047100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002742 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.