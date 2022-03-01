Bezant (BZNT) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Bezant has a total market cap of $844,359.85 and $20.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bezant has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Bezant coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00034613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00104331 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

