B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07-2.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.B&G Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.850 EPS.

BGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.31. 2,373,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,398. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $36.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B&G Foods (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.