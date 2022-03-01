B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. B&G Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.70-1.85 EPS.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,398. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,073,000 after purchasing an additional 460,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in B&G Foods by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in B&G Foods by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,177 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 189,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

