B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. B&G Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.70-1.85 EPS.
Shares of B&G Foods stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,398. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
B&G Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.
