B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,398. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72.
B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.
