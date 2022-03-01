BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s current price.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.85. 5,388,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,365. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $113,940,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $52,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,226,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in BigCommerce by 20.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in BigCommerce by 18.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after buying an additional 718,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

