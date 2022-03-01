BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BIGC. Wedbush upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.47.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.63. 77,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,161. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 0.77.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593 over the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after acquiring an additional 286,788 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 351,644 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

