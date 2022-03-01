BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $26.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BigCommerce by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after buying an additional 138,319 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in BigCommerce by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after buying an additional 351,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

