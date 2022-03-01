BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIGC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.47.

BIGC stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.63. 77,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,161. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 0.77. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

