BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

BigCommerce stock traded down $4.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,940,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $29,226,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in BigCommerce by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after acquiring an additional 718,440 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

