BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIGC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.36.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.63.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.