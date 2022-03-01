BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $50.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

Shares of BIGC opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,250,000 after acquiring an additional 227,703 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 324,221 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 28,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 375.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 145,555 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

