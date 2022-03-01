BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.55% from the stock’s current price.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 0.77.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,940,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,226,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 718,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.