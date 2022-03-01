BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $33.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

BIGC traded down $4.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.63. 77,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,161. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 0.77.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

