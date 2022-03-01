BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $50.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 131.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIGC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.47.

NASDAQ BIGC traded down $4.27 on Tuesday, reaching $21.63. 77,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,161. BigCommerce has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 20.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 718,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,250,000 after purchasing an additional 227,703 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,721,000 after purchasing an additional 630,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $113,940,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

