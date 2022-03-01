BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $50.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 131.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.47.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC stock traded down $4.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.63. 77,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,161. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 0.77.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.