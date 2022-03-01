BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.31, but opened at $20.76. BigCommerce shares last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 33,501 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in BigCommerce by 90.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after buying an additional 138,319 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in BigCommerce by 79.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 351,644 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 0.77.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

