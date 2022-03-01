Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Eight analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61 billion. Biogen posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $9.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $10.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. UBS Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $211.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a 1-year low of $200.36 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.53.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

