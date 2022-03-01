Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) and Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Financial Review

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) and Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and Cardax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical 0 2 7 0 2.78 Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus target price of $150.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.36%. Given Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Biohaven Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Cardax.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biohaven Pharmaceutical and Cardax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical $63.63 million 122.20 -$766.80 million ($13.69) -8.67 Cardax $540,000.00 1.22 -$5.06 million ($7.07) -0.11

Cardax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biohaven Pharmaceutical. Biohaven Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardax has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biohaven Pharmaceutical and Cardax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical -279.97% N/A -93.94% Cardax N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical beats Cardax on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators. The company was founded in September 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Cardax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardax, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories. Its product platform includes pharmaceutical candidates CDX-101 and CDX-301; and dietary supplements ZanthoSyn. The company was founded on February 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

