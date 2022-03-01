Bird.Money Trading Up 11.1% This Week (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Bird.Money has a total market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $114,530.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bird.Money coin can now be bought for $55.67 or 0.00124965 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bird.Money has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00035135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00106287 BTC.

Bird.Money Coin Profile

BIRD is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,942 coins. Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money

Bird is empowering dApp developers to create the Web3.0 UX of the future by developing wallet-level machine learning prediction products that are accessible within a permissionless, decentralized on-chain oracle. Developers that integrate with our products can, for example, offer variable defi loans or launchpad investment terms based on Bird’s analysis of the wallet’s past behaviors as well as off-chain data streams.

Behavioral prediction products fueled the growth of Web2.0 companies such as Google and Facebook, but centralization had led to power and profit disparities. Combining the power of ML with open and decentralized technologies will enable Bird to create an entirely new tech business model. Operational decisions such as how sensitive data are used and what user behaviors are analyzed can be made by the community (i.e, token holders), with community profit-sharing serving to align the long-term incentives of Bird administrators and ecosystem users.”

Buying and Selling Bird.Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bird.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bird.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

