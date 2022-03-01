Bistroo (BIST) Market Cap Achieves $2.22 Million

Bistroo (CURRENCY:BIST) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. Bistroo has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $66,268.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bistroo has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Bistroo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00043058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.07 or 0.06686042 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,304.93 or 1.00141113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00044162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002743 BTC.

About Bistroo

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

Buying and Selling Bistroo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bistroo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bistroo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bistroo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

