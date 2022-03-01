Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Up 30.2% This Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $11.09 million and $3,018.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00005255 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.35 or 0.00270721 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00073614 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00089047 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

