Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Capitalization Tops $1.64 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $86.45 or 0.00196222 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.64 billion and $126.21 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,058.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.35 or 0.00742997 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00032098 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,992,783 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

