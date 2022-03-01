BitNautic Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $15,272.00 (BTNT)

BitNautic Token (CURRENCY:BTNT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One BitNautic Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitNautic Token has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. BitNautic Token has a total market cap of $7.62 million and $15,272.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitNautic Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00034313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00105671 BTC.

BitNautic Token Coin Profile

BitNautic Token is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. The official website for BitNautic Token is bitnautic.io . The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitNautic Token is medium.com/bitnautic . BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

BitNautic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNautic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNautic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitNautic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitNautic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitNautic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.