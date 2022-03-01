Bitradio Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $71,468.90 and $2.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008411 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002670 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.00390120 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,864,407 coins and its circulating supply is 10,864,402 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

