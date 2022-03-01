Bitstar Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.00 (BITS)

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. Bitstar has a market capitalization of $249,868.66 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitstar has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One Bitstar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 143% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitstar Profile

Bitstar (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Bitstar’s total supply is 21,145,111 coins. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitstar is www.bitstarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitstar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitstar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitstar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

