BitTube Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitTube has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $658,087.66 and approximately $3,502.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.93 or 0.00406666 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 336,900,083 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

