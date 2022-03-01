BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Stake Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,260 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.29% of BK Technologies worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BK Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BK Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $982,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered BK Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

BKTI opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. BK Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 million, a P/E ratio of -235.76 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from BK Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. BK Technologies’s payout ratio is -1,198.80%.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

