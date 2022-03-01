Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.630-$2.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.20. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Black Knight by 53.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,614 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Black Knight by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 50,433 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Black Knight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

