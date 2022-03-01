BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of BlackRock worth $164,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $743.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $831.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $882.74. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $980.14.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

